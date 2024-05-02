Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading Down 15.4%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 200,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,242,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.35.

About Surgical Innovations Group

(Get Free Report)

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.