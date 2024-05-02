Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

