Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.62.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average is $151.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 277.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.