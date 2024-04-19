iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2,273.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

