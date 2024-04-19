JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $108.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

OMC opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

