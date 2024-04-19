Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $348,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,473.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $348,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,473.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,185. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 521,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,199,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 73,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 186.96%.

