Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kirby worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Kirby by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kirby by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 1.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Kirby by 3.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $765,839.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $765,839.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,521 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Kirby Price Performance

KEX opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

