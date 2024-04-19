Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NFG opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $56.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.