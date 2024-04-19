Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 284,035 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$161 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

