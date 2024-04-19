New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.50. New World Development shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 10,296 shares changing hands.

New World Development Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Get New World Development alerts:

New World Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.