Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,290 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

