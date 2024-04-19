SG Americas Securities LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Herc Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.