Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 7,562 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.