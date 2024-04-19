SVB Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $154.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

