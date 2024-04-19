TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $225,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTWV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $128.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $752.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.96 and a 12-month high of $140.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.