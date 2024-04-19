TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $225,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTWV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $128.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $752.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.96 and a 12-month high of $140.69.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.