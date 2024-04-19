Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes $228,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

