West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to $118.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WFG. Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.25.

WFG stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -27.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

