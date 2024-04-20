11,530 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $347,827,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,869,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,229,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.