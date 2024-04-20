9,591 Shares in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.75 and a beta of 1.26. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

