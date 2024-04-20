AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 1.8%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.44 and last traded at $167.14. 1,193,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,592,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 138,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,194,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.