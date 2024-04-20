abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $5.51 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 817.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

