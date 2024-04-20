AIA Group Ltd Buys 864 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

