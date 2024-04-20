AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

COKE stock opened at $817.18 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.47 and a 1 year high of $961.91. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $834.18 and a 200 day moving average of $798.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

