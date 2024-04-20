AIA Group Ltd Has $286,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.11.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE XYL opened at $127.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average is $112.36. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $130.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

