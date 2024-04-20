AIA Group Ltd Has $560,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $183.25 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

