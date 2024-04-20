AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

