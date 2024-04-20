AIA Group Ltd Purchases 141 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $176.37 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.73.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

