AIA Group Ltd Purchases 744 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Element Solutions by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 686,317 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESI opened at $23.77 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

