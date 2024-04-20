AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,895 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE VLO opened at $163.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
