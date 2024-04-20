AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,895 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $163.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

