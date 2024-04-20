AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 in the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $290.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $335.25. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.