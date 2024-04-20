Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.21% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $42,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $42.63 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

