Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 365,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 355,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,661,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,661,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $491,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,392.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,185 shares of company stock worth $12,767,674. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.16. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $141.68.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

