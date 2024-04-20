Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 1.6%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 16,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 222,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
Better Choice Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Better Choice Company Profile
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
