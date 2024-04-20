Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 1.6%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 16,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 222,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Better Choice Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Better Choice Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Better Choice by 873.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

