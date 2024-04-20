Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $534.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.75. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.03 and a 52 week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

