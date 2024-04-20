Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,487,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,353,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,568,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,301,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Revvity Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

