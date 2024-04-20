CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at $58,508,369.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,648,839 shares of company stock valued at $681,118,139 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

