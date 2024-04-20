SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

