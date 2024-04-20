Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $76,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 282.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

