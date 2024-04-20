Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,649 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance
MGC opened at $177.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.09 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
