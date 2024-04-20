Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 42,661 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 344.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

