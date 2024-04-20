Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $600.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.