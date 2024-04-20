Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.90.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $193.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.02 and a 200-day moving average of $174.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $204.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

