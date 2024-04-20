Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 38,166 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $63,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,992,000 after acquiring an additional 850,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

