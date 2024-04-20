Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 17,100 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

NYSE:HASI opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

