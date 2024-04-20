DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,817 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $54,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $548,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,509,200.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $839,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 928,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,432,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $548,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,738 shares in the company, valued at $45,509,200.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 497,282 shares of company stock valued at $64,885,042. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

