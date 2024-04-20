Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TEAF stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

