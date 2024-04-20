Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 141.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $66,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,130.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,250.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $692.87 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

