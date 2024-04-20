Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 162 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.33% of Tyler Technologies worth $57,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,040,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $403.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.63. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.