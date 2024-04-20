Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Allison Transmission worth $45,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.3 %

ALSN stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

View Our Latest Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.