Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,290,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,482 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.26% of Weibo worth $57,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $463.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

